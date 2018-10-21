Celebrities including Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jaime King took to social media to offer their love and support for friend Selma Blair after she revealed on Saturday, October 21, that she has multiple sclerosis.

The Hellboy actress, 46, shared a mirror selfie on Instagram and wrote in an emotional caption about needing help to get dressed on the set of her new Netflix series, Another Life.

“I am disabled,” she wrote, adding, “I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps.”

Blair also thanked her friends, including Gellar and King, for their support since she was diagnosed in mid-August.

“I love you, I’m proud of you, and there is nothing I wouldn’t do for you,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress, 41, who costarred with Blair in the 1999 film Cruel Intentions, commented on the post.

“I know that and am beyond grateful,” she replied.

“Love you Mama,” Gellar’s husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., added.

King wrote, “Always and forever I will take care of you, love you, and hold you. You are the strongest woman I know. We will get through this because you are a warrior. You are my beloved and for 20 years been the gift that I wish all women have. The pride I feel is beyond words. You are a light brighter than words can express. Now and forevermore… my dearest Blair, sister and best friend.”

Jack Osbourne and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who both have MS, also posted messages of support.

Osbourne, who was diagnosed in 2012, wrote that he was sending lots of love, while the Sopranos alum, who was diagnosed at the age of 20 and went public about her disease in 2016, commented that she was “so proud” of Blair.

Meghan Mullally tweeted a story about the Legally Blonde star’s revelation and wrote, “damn, it’s hard to know what to say, except I’m terribly sorry to hear this, and thank you for your courage and for coming forward, selma. You’re helping hundreds of thousands of people.”

And Rose McGowan tweeted, “You are a stellar being, Selma Blair. Your truth and honesty will help so many. Blessings on your journey.”

Other stars including Busy Philipps, Shiri Appleby, Constance Zimmer, Leann Rimes, Rachael Leigh Cook and Neil Patrick Harris also commented with messages of support, with E! host Jason Kennedy writing, “Add us to the picking up crew, here to help.” Blair responded with, “So many thanks. And love.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!