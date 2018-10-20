Selma Blair revealed that she has multiple sclerosis in an emotional Instagram post on Saturday, October 20.

The Legally Blonde actress, 46, shared a mirror selfie and wrote about a wardrobe fitting for her new Netflix sci-fi drama, Another Life.

“I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share,” Blair wrote. “The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis.”

“I am in an exacerbation,” she continued, explaining that she is experiencing a worsening of her symptoms. “By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

The Anger Management alum revealed that she had been diagnosed at 10:30 p.m. on August 16, but since then she has “had love and support from my friends” including Jamie King, her Cruel Intentions costar Sarah Michelle Gellar and her husband, Freddie Prinze.

Blair also thanked her producers and crew members on her new show for their support and understanding.

“I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself,” she added. “You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges.”

The Hellboy actress, who has a son Arthur, 7, with ex Jason Bleick, also offered up her “biggest thanks” to Elizabeth Berkley, “who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri.”

“I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve,” she explained. “I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share.”

Blair previously opened up about her struggles with alcoholism, postpartum depression and anxiety in an Instagram post in May and celebrated two years of sobriety in June.

