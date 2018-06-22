Selma Blair Celebrates Two Years of Sobriety: ‘I Am a Living Miracle’

Selma Blair has a bonus reason to celebrate on her 46th birthday this weekend. The actress revealed on Friday, June 22, that she is officially two years sober.

“2 years sober. 2 years feeling everything and nothing. 2 years of extreme gratitude and humility and grace,” she wrote via Instagram. “I thank the lord and my friends. Thank you for the most special birthday week @fran.anania #amypines #arthursaintbleick.”

She continued: “I prayed for a miracle at my lowest points. I am a living miracle. Thank you. Thank you. #birthdaygirl #almost46 #summersolstice #grace.”

Last month, Blair revealed that she battled alcoholism, depression and anxiety when she moved to L.A. 20 years ago but was “now winning that battle.”

“For better or for worse. I want to have hope again. I want to thank you all for believing in me.I want to find the right work for me. And for me as a mom and as a woman who has come so far in personal ways,” she wrote at the time. “I want to make us all proud. 21 years later. #heartonsleeve. It’s a random Tuesday. Maybe miracles will happen.”

In June 2016, the Cruel Intentions star made headlines when she mixed wine and medication while aboard a Delta Airlines flight. She was removed from the aircraft on a stretcher after it landed in L.A. after returning from Cancun, Mexico.

“Hopefully everyone on the plane is doing fine now too, because it was very destructive,” she said during The Talk in October 2016. “I am someone who should never drink, and I rarely do, and I don’t drink anymore, but I was going through something. I had a glass of wine and someone gave me a pill that I thought was something that I’d taken before … it was something completely different … and I had a total psychotic blackout.”

Blair was vacationing with her ex Jason Bleick and their son Arthur, then 5, at the time of the incident.