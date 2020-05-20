New day, new woman! Jaime King stepped out in Los Angeles without her wedding ring on Tuesday, May 19, one day after filing for divorce from Kyle Newman.

The Hart of Dixie alum’s ring was noticeably absent when she was spotted running errands in the California sunshine. The actress, 41, was wearing a diamond ring on her middle finger, not her ring finger, when she was photographed leaving her car.

The Black Summer star wore a black turtleneck and blue, high-waisted jeans while carrying a big black bag, childrens’ snacks and her handbag. King finished off her look with a necklace and snakeskin loafers.

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, May 18, that the Nebraska native filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 13 years.

The White Chicks actress submitted the divorce paperwork to a Los Angeles courthouse — in addition to a request for a temporary restraining order. She was “partially granted” the order, which forbids Newman from being “within 100 yards” of his estranged wife, shortly after filing. A hearing will be held regarding the matter on June 8.

A source later told Us that King had also filed an emergency motion related to child custody and visitation — the pair share sons James, 6, and Leo, 4 — but it was denied by the judge.

King and Newman, 44, tied the knot in November 2007.

Less than two years prior to their split, King gushed about her husband to Us and revealed the pair “learned to be spontaneous” while raising their children.

“When you’re fulfilled as a human being, then you’re not just relying on your spouse to give you what it is that you need, which I think is sort of a tendency with a lot of long-term relationships,” the actress told Us in December 2018. “Ultimately, my husband is my best friend and at the same time my lover, the father of my children, my favorite human in the whole world. And so when you come from a place of fullness, then you’re sharing from a place that’s really sexy and fun and free.”

Scroll down to see King’s first outing following her split news.