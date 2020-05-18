End of an era. Jaime King filed for divorce from Kyle Newman on Monday, May 18, after nearly 13 years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 41-year-old actress submitted the divorce paperwork to a Los Angeles courthouse on Monday, along with a request for a temporary restraining order, a source confirms to Us. The pair tied the knot in November 2007 and share two children: 6-year-old James and 4-year-old Leo.

News of the pair’s split comes less than two years after the Hart of Dixie alum opened up about how she and her estranged husband, 44, worked hard to keep their relationship fun and flirty after having two kids.

“I think it’s also about each person individually having things that they love. When each person individually is learning how to be fulfilled, whether it be through other friendships, through work, through creativity,” she said at the time. “When you’re fulfilled as a human being, then you’re not just relying on your spouse to give you what it is that you need, which I think is sort of a tendency with a lot of long-term relationships.”

King went on to praise her “best friend” for his dedication to taking care of their family. “Ultimately, my husband is my best friend and at the same time my lover, the father of my children, my favorite human in the whole world,” she added. “And so when you come from a place of fullness, then you’re sharing from a place that’s really sexy and fun and free.”

The exes met on the set of Newman’s film Fanboys in 2005. Ten years later, King admitted it was hard not to get too distracted by the filmmaker while on the job.

“I had a very strict work ethic. Actors can get lost in the idea of a beautiful relationship, not me. I continually focused on my scenes,” the Sin City actress told Baby magazine in 2015. “Six months later, when we met again, it was as if I’d never seen him before. It was love at first sight. Our destiny.”