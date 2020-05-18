Quick changes. Jaime King was “partially granted” a temporary restraining order against estranged husband Kyle Newman shortly after filing for divorce on Monday, May 18, Us Weekly confirms.

Us confirmed on Monday that the White Chicks actress, 41, submitted paperwork for a divorce and a request for a restraining order to a Los Angeles court, nearly 13 years after tying the knot with Newman, 44. A source later explained that King filed an emergency motion related to child custody and visitation in her divorce papers, but it was denied by the judge. However, the restraining order was granted in part and Newman “cannot be within 100 yards” of King, according to court officials.

The former couple tied the knot in November 2007 and share two sons: James, 6, and Leo, 4. King paid tribute to her little ones in a loving Instagram post on Mother’s Day earlier this month.

“I am incredibly blessed to be your mama,” she wrote alongside a sweet video montage of her boys. “Thank you for choosing me my beautiful babies. May I always hold for you and be the safest space that you know 🦋 with happiness, peace, unconditional loving, support, laughter, abundance, understanding, joy and hearing and seeing you for you forever. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mama’s out there ❣️.”

Less than two years before splitting from Newman, the Hart of Dixie alum gushed about how she and the filmmaker “learned to be spontaneous” in order to keep their relationship exciting after having two kids.

“When you’re fulfilled as a human being, then you’re not just relying on your spouse to give you what it is that you need, which I think is sort of a tendency with a lot of long-term relationships,” she told Us exclusively in December 2018. “Ultimately, my husband is my best friend and at the same time my lover, the father of my children, my favorite human in the whole world. And so when you come from a place of fullness, then you’re sharing from a place that’s really sexy and fun and free.”

King later added that she and the Fanboys director were “really great coparents.”

There will be a hearing related to King’s restraining order on June 8.