Happy mamas! Mother’s Day looked a little different this year as people were forced to stay home amid the coronavirus quarantine. However, celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore and Pink still made the best of their special days.

Kardashian, 39, enjoyed breakfast in bed with french toast and bacon to kick off her Mother’s Day. The Skims founder shared a picture via Instagram on Sunday, May 10, of the meal along with two roses and a handmade card from her children. Kardashian shares North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 12 months with her husband, Kanye West.

Kris Jenner, meanwhile, honored her mother, Mary Jo Campbell, as well as her four daughters who are also moms. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch posted a series of photos of her mom, children and grandchildren — including a rare throwback picture of her son, Robert Kardashian, with his 3-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, as a baby.

“Seeing my babies become mothers has brought me so much joy and I thank God for my family every day. To my beautiful daughters who are moms, Kourtney [Kardashian], Kim, Khloé [Kardashian], Kylie [Jenner], I am so proud of you today and every day,” Kris captioned the post.

Moore’s daughter Tallullah Willis revealed how grateful she is to have a good relationship with her mother after not speaking to the G.I. Jane star, 57, for almost three years. Moore previously detailed how her substance abuse issues hurt her relationship with her daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26 — whom she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis — in her memoir, Inside Out.

Tallullah explained that in the past Mother’s Day “would transport me from fragmented pieces to absolute dust.” However, now the pair have mended their relationship.

“I am magnetically transfixed by my mother, if you know me personally you know the magnitude of her presence in my life,” she captioned a photo with her mom via Instagram.

Pink‘s husband, Carey Hart, praised his wife as a “next level mother” to their children, Willow, 8, and Jameson, 3. The former motorcycle racer, 44, also shared how proud he is of the “Try” singer, 40, following her and their son’s battle with coronavirus in April.

“Through this crazy quarantine and covid infection, she has been the true hero of our house. Jameson has had a rough road w/ getting sick, and she has been a champion,” Hart wrote captioned a photo of Pink posing with their children.

Scroll down to see how the stars celebrated Mother’s Day this year.