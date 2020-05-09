Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner shared sweet images on Instagram to celebrate Psalm West‘s 1st birthday on Saturday, May 9.

“My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today!!!!!!” Kim, 39, captioned a cute black-and-white video of her youngest child with husband Kanye West that showed the baby resting his head on his hand. “Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm.”

Kim’s mom shared nine photos of her youngest grandchild on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday to our sweet little Psalm!! You are the icing on our family cake precious baby and I love you so much… thank you for that delicious smile you give me every single time I see you. It makes my day… my heart is so full of love for you …God Bless You Psalmy.”

Khloé, meanwhile, posted a series of photos of Psalm with her daughter, True Thompson. “Happy birthday to TuTus baby,” she captioned one pic that showed her 2-year-old with her arms resting on Psalm’s shoulder and chest.

Kim and her rapper husband, 42, welcomed Psalm, their fourth child, via surrogate last May. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who shares daughters North, 6, Chicago, 2, and son Saint, 4, with West, announced her baby boy’s arrival on Instagram, writing, “We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need,” and added that he “looks just like” Chicago.

In August last year, she called him “the sweetest ever,” sharing a photo with Psalm and writing that he “sleeps through the night and [is] by far my most calm [child]. How did I get so lucky?”

Two months later, in an episode of her E! reality show, Kim revealed that Psalm’s unique name was chosen by her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner. Kim and West originally wanted to name the baby “Ye,” after the rapper’s nickname.

“So we looked up every name in the bible that had ‘ye’ in it,” she explained. “Kylie called at the last moment and said, ‘No. Psalm and Saint sound good together.'” Kim added that Psalm’s nickname at home is “Psalm Ye.”

Scroll down to see pics the family shared in honor of Psalm’s 1st birthday.