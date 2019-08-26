



One proud Mama! Kim Kardashian praised her newborn son, Psalm West, in an adorable post on Instagram.

“My little man is the sweetest ever! He’s honestly the best baby,” Kardashian, 38, captioned the sweet photo of the duo on Sunday, August 25. “Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky.”

Psalm, 3 months, is Kardashian’s youngest child with husband Kanye West. The longtime loves, who wed in 2014, welcomed the infant on May 10 via surrogate.

The KKW Beauty mogul and West, 42, share three other children together: North, 6, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 19 months.

Kardashian’s sweet pic with Psalm comes after she joked about struggling to pose with all four of her children during a family vacation to the Bahamas. “I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible,” she captioned the shot of the group’s beach photo op on August 22.

In May 2018, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up about how motherhood has changed her.

“The most rewarding part about being a mom is when my kids tell me they love me,” she wrote in her now-defunct app and website. “Having kids has changed my soul! You learn so much about yourself from being a parent and you care more about the world you are raising your kids in. My parenting style is very loving.”

Though Kardashian has proven to be a devoted mother to her four children, she has been subjected to mom-shaming criticism. In recent years, she has defended her parenting style in various scenarios, from allowing North to wear a bikini to letting her also wear makeup.

She even got backlash when she straightened North’s hair. “It was her birthday and all she wanted was to try to have her hair straightened,” Kardashian explained to The Hollywood Reporter in June 2018. “I’m not gonna let her straighten her hair all the time, but if she wants it that way two or three days a year, then that’s fine with me.”

