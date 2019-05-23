It’s been just two weeks since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their new son Psalm West to this world and he’s already set to run a beauty empire — or make that home or fashion or just about any kind of business category he wants to dominate.

On Thursday, May 23, TMZ reported that the KKW Beauty founder filed a trademark protection under Psalm’s name. The documents are set to cover, oh, anything and everything a person can possibly start a company with… seriously.

From skin care to hair accessories to toys to clothing to home, the list goes on. There are types of decorations, hair extensions, baby products, clothing items and even some random knick knacks like key chains and calendars that are covered under the document.

When you’re a Kardashian, entrepreneurship is the key to success. And now Psalm is set up to follow in his family’s footsteps.

It should be noted that the parents of four have always filed trademark protections for their kids. In fact, every Kardashian/Jenner baby has one. They have yet to actually used them, but it’s there for when and if they need it. And, hey, they’re oldest, North, is still only 5 years old!

Psalm is the second of the Kardashian/Jenner family to file a trademark this month. On May 8, WWD reported that the Kendall applied for a Kendall and Kendall Jenner trademark to cover a series of cosmetic products. This includes fragrance, makeup, hair and skin care.

The oldest Jenner was likely the last to launch her own beauty or fashion company because she’s a working model. As one, she’s held many contracts with beauty companies including Estée Lauder, Formwell and Proactive.

Name trademarking has become almost a necessity amongst A-listers. After such success with companies like Rihanna’s Fenty, Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty, it’s easy to understand why.

After all, who doesn’t want to look, smell or dress like a star?

