It seems like just about every celebrity is rumored to be launching a beauty line these days. There’s Lady Gaga’s Haus Beauty and Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s Bieber Beauty. Now a new A-lister is joining the ranks — Kendall Jenner.

WWD reported on Wednesday, May 8, that the older Jenner sister filed for the trademark Kendall and Kendall Jenner to cover a series of cosmetic products. This includes just about everything from skincare to haircare to makeup to body and fragrance.

Following in the footsteps of her sisters — Kylie with Kylie Cosmetics and Kim Kardashian with KKW Beauty — this would be the model’s first solo business venture. Since 2015, she has also co-run the Kendall + Kylie clothing line with her younger sister. Even more recently, on April 23 she announced that she invested in oral care brand Moon, for which she also serves as the face.

This new adventure isn’t all that surprising seeing as Jenner’s had a long history working in the beauty industry. She’s currently the face of Proactiv and Formawell, and previously was an ambassador for Estée Lauder as well as its now defunct millennial brand Estée Edit.

This all means we now have at least three new celeb lines to look out for in the near future, with Jenner joining Lady Gaga and Bieber. As models, stars and tastemakers, it only makes sense for these women. After all, they get to work with some of the top pros in the industry, learning and observing what works and what doesn’t.

And if Kendall’s line is as good as her sisters’, we just can’t wait to see what it brings.

