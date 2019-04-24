Look out, toothpaste aisle! Kendall Jenner is here to make dental products cool. Rather than follow in the footsteps of her famous sisters and launch her own makeup brand (hi, KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics), the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is dipping her toe into the beauty industry with an investment in the new oral care brand Moon, which launched on Tuesday, April 23.

Founded by Shaun Neff (the man behind L.A.-based brand incubator Beach House Group), the aesthetically pleasing (read: social media-friendly) line is looking to “elevate your routine” and reimagine your basic oral care products (think: toothpastes, brushes, flosses, mouthwashes and more) into vanity-worthy accessories that are cruelty-free, vegan and, well, cute.

Jenner, for her part, debuted the brand on her on social media channels. And, in addition to serving as its face, she also co-created her very own product: the $19.99 Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen.

Yes, you read that correctly. Kendall Jenner has developed a teeth whitener.

The portable pen is clearly designed with impromptu and on-the-go photoshoots in mind because the brush-on formula has a combo of light-reflecting particles and carbamide peroxide to provide both an instant and long-term brightening effect. It also contains an antioxidant blend of soothing lavender oil, whitening strawberry extract and healing honeysuckle flower, which the reality star helped choose the ingredients for. Oh, and it has a vanilla mint flavor.

In a promotional video on Instagram, the brunette beauty joked that she used to “not know how to smile” and said that she hopes the brand will change the perception people have about oral care — ahem, oral beauty.

“It has been really cool to be part of the building process. It really is based on oral beauty and it goes back to the aesthetic thing. It looks really nice on the counter,” she explained of the black-and-white packaged products. “One of many cool things Moon is that I think the whole idea is chic and you’re not afraid to have it out.”

Beyond the model’s whitener, Moon’s initial offerings include two fluoride-free whitening toothpastes (one is formulated with an activated charcoal that lathers into a light gray foam instead of black for less mess!), a minty floss, a 90-pack of dual-ended flossers and a soft-bristle toothbrush duo. An activated charcoal mouthwash will be available in June, which also happens to be when WWD reports the brand will launch at Ulta.

Priced between $3.99 and $19.99, Jenner’s whitening pen and the rest of the Moon collection is now available at moonoralcare.com.

