Looks like the Kardashians don’t wait ‘til Wednesdays to wear pink.

On Tuesday, May 21, the Kardashian-Jenner klan supported the youngest, Kylie Jenner, in her new business venture Kylie Skin looking like the sexiest girl group ever.

Always ready to embrace a theme night, the reality star family matched the new products’ packaging, donning various shades of pink in the most Kardashian way possible. Think: skin-tight fits and short hemlines, giving Us all kinds of new nearly-naked inspo.

The star of the evening was the 21-year-old beauty mogul who wore a cut-out PVC minidress with sparkly silver trim that was custom made by Yung Reaper, according to Cosmo.

Oldest sister Kourtney also went with a Dior minidress, hers a hot pink sequin-covered number. The Poosh founder’s outfit in fact was so short that she had a small wardrobe malfunction showing off a little too much in an Instagram snap, leading her to place an emoji over her private parts.

This wasn’t an issue for the Kim or Khloe who wore longer ensembles, instead embracing super tight fits to show off their enviable assets.

Kim stunned in a form-fitting blush-colored dress that’s long sleeves and mock neckline covered just about everything. If it weren’t for the thigh-high slit up her left leg, the KKW Beauty founder wouldn’t have shown any skin.

The youngest Kardashian sister Khloe dazzled in a strapless jumpsuit that was the same texture and hue as Kylie’s. As amazing as her curves looked, it was her bellow-the-butt blonde ponytail created by Clyde Haygood that we couldn’t take our eyes off of.

Of course the ever-proud matriarch Kris also kept with the dress code, wearing a fuschia pantsuit with a white blouse.

Meanwhile, Kendall was missing from the big event, posting an Instagram Story in a pair of green and orange print pants with a white tank. Guess she didn’t get the pink memo!

