A powerful conversation. Demi Moore was joined by her daughters Rumer and Tallulah Willis on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk — and the women did not hold back.

“You can tell your kids, ‘I love you, I love you so much,’ every day, but if that’s not reflected in how you feel about yourself as the mother, your kids are going to pick up on that,” Rumer, 31, began on the Monday, November 4, episode of the Facebook Watch series. “If my mom doesn’t love herself, how can I do that?”

The 56-year-old actress, who is also the mother of Scout Willis, 28, replied: “How can I expect her to love herself?”

The interview comes a month after Moore released her book, Inside Out, which detailed the G.I. Jane star’s substance abuse struggles. In the tell-all, Moore revealed that she relapsed after nearly 20 years of sobriety during her relationship with Ashton Kutcher, who is 15 years younger than her.

“Ashton was enjoying a glass of good red wine when he said, ‘I don’t know if alcoholism is a real thing — I think it’s all about moderation,’” Moore wrote in the book. “I wanted to be that girl. The girl who could have a glass of wine at dinner, or do a tequila shot at a party. In my mind, Ashton wanted that, too.”

While discussing the moment on Red Table Talk, Moore further explained why she wanted to “be that girl.”

“I ended up pregnant and then I lost the baby, at almost six months,” Moore explained. “When I couldn’t get pregnant again, the guilt that I felt, that it was clearly my fault, was just enormous. So we went on this trip and Ashton said, ‘I don’t know if alcoholism is a thing, I think it’s about moderation.’ If I had stayed close to working my program. … I lived the majority of my adult life sober. I was great sober.”

Moore continued: “I made my own story up that he wanted somebody that he could have wine with. He’s not the cause of why I opened that door. I wanted to be something other than who I am. It was literally like giving my power away.”

Tallulah, for her part, was 9 years old when her mother started drinking again.

“No one in our family spoke about it. I had no idea what was going on. She had been sober my entire childhood,” the 25-year-old explained. “And then she drank. I just knew that I was scared and she was unsafe.”

Moore and Kutcher, who wed in 2005, called it quits in 2011 after he was allegedly unfaithful. The That ‘70s Show actor married Mila Kunis in 2015. After Moore’s book was released, Kutcher, who shares Wyatt, 4, and Dimitri, 2, with Kunis, seemingly reacted to the stories in the memoir via Twitter.

“I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it. ❤️,” he wrote at the time.

Scroll through for five takeaways from the candid Red Table Talk interview: