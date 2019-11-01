



Remembering the dark times. Demi Moore’s daughters Tallulah and Rumer Willis open up about the actress’ past substance abuse in a new episode of Red Table Talk.

The three women join Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Jones on the Monday, November 4, episode of the Facebook Watch show, and Jada delves into Moore’s past sobriety setback.

“What was it that was scary and unsafe for you in regards to your mother’s relapse?” the Gotham alum, 48, asks Tallulah, 25, and Rumer, 31. (Moore, 56, also shares 28-year-old daughter Scout with ex-husband Bruce Willis.)

“It was like the sun went down, and, like, a monster came, you know?” Tallulah recalled as the G.I. Jane actress listened. “Like, I remember, there’s just the anxiety that would come up in my body when I could sense her eyes shutting a little bit more, the way she was speaking, or she would be a lot more affectionate with me if she wasn’t sober.”

Rumer witnessed that behavior too. “Which was jarring and weird,” she chimed in.

Tallulah continued: “It was very weird. There were moments where it would get angry, and I recall being very upset and kind of treating her like a child and and speaking to her like a child. It was not the mom that we had grown up with.”

Moore opened up about her substance abuse struggles in her new memoir, Inside Out, saying she started drinking after she and ex-husband Ashton Kutcher endured a miscarriage, and she later turned to Vicodin. She also suffered a seizure after smoking synthetic cannabis and inhaling nitrous oxide while partying with Rumer in 2012. Following that incident, the Disclosure star was on the outs with all three daughters.

Soleil Moon Frye, a close friend of Moore’s, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that she admires the actress’ bravery in the tell-all. “I think she really spoke her truth, and I think it’s so important for us to discover our truth in life, and it’s so beautiful that she was able to come to that and pass it on to her daughters and to the world,” the Punky Brewster alum, 43, explained. “And I think that as much as it’s her story, it’s so many of our stories in so many ways.”

Moore and her daughters’ interview on Red Table Talk will stream on Facebook Watch on Monday, November 4.