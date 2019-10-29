



Demi Moore ’s new memoir, Inside Out, got a lot of people talking — including friend Soleil Moon Frye , who says that the actress is “incredibly brave” for getting so candid.

Frye, 43, praised the book in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly at last week’s It’s a Wonderful Lifetime event in Beverly Hills, where she was hyping her upcoming Lifetime TV movie, Staging Christmas.

“I loved it,” the Punky Brewster alum said of the 56-year-old’s memoir, which was released in September and made headlines because of her allegations about ex-husband Ashton Kutcher. “I think she’s incredible. Talk about true self-discovery and the metamorphosis of our personal growth. I think she’s incredibly brave. I think she is such an incredible woman and such an amazing friend and mother, and I love her with all my heart.”

In the book, Moore wrote at length about her painful childhood, her substance abuse issues, her eating disorder, and her marriages to Freddy Moore, Bruce Willis — with whom she shares three daughters, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25 — and Kutcher.

She claimed that Kutcher asked to have threesomes with her, and those experiences led to the breakdown of their relationship. But she is still grateful for her time with the That ‘70s Show star. “Whatever pain we went through together enabled both of us to grow into the people we are today,” she wrote in the book.

Frye found Moore’s writing inspirational. “I think she really spoke her truth, and I think it’s so important for us to discover our truth in life, and it’s so beautiful that she was able to come to that and pass it on to her daughters and to the world. And I think that as much as it’s her story, it’s so many of our stories in so many ways.”

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum, who previously told Us that Moore helped her deliver her four children, said that she and the G.I. Jane star are in close contact. “We text each other,” she said. “I text her and reach out to her and she’s always there. She’s a really amazing friend.”

And Frye has learned a lot from Moore: “She’s always imparting wisdom. I think, you know, she has really more taught me by her own living, just really what a survivor she is, and yet she does it in such a graceful way and she’s so kind to people. So it’s not the things she says as much as how she truly lives her life, you know what I mean?”

“I think about the fact that she has literally been the doula to me with all my births and right in there as much delivering my children as the doctor,” she added, referring to daughters Poet, 14, and Jagger, 11, and sons Lyric, 5, and Story, 3, whom she’s raising with husband Jason Goldberg. “She’s always shown up, and that to me is the greatest advice she can ever pass on — which is, you show up for the people you love and you are honest with them, and you’re kind, and so she’s taught me that by living it.”

Staging Christmas airs on Lifetime November 29 at 8 p.m. EST.

With reporting by Carly Sloane