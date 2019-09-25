Ashton Kutcher appeared to have a lot on his mind as he stepped out at an exclusive Hollywood clubhouse on Tuesday, September 24, after the release of his ex-wife Demi Moore’s memoir, Inside Out, in which she dishes on their failed marriage.

The That ’70s Show alum, 41, looked serious as he waited at the valet stand outside the San Vicente Bungalows. Kutcher sported a zip-up hoodie, dark jogger pants and a baseball hat.

Kutcher’s time at the private inn came just hours after he seemingly reacted to Moore’s book on social media. “I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it. ❤️,” the Two and a Half Men alum tweeted, with a nod to his wife, Mila Kunis, and their daughter, Wyatt, 4, and son, Dimitri, 2.

The Ghost actress shared candid details about her marriage to Kutcher in the book, including information about their sex life and a reflection on the heartbreaking loss of their unborn baby in 2003 when she was six months pregnant. Moore also shared how it was a “mistake” for her to agree to have threesomes with Kutcher when he asked.

“Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’d done,” Moore, 56, wrote in regard to the actor’s alleged infidelity in 2011 with Pilates instructor Sara Leal.

Earlier on Tuesday, Moore shared where the former couple stand. “We have some things that overlap,” she told The Wall Street Journal, with a nod to a charity they cofounded to fight sex trafficking. “It’s friendly. But we’re not … hanging out.”

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that Kutcher is “not mad or disappointed” about Moore’s book: “This is Demi’s truth, and he always felt sympathetic toward her. He knows her story and that her upbringing was difficult.”

Scroll down to see more photos of Kutcher’s low-key outing on Tuesday.