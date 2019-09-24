



Relationship status: not friends, not enemies. Demi Moore gave an update on her relationship with her ex-husband Ashton Kutcher after revealing candid details about their marriage in her new book, Inside Out.

“We have some things that overlap,” Moore, 56, told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, September 24, citing a charity they cofounded to fight sex trafficking. “It’s friendly. But we’re not … hanging out.”

Moore and Kutcher called it quits in 2011 after six years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2013. Before she dated the That 70’s Show alum, Moore was married to Bruce Willis from 1987 to 2000. She told the newspaper that she is now on better terms with the father of her three adult daughters: Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25.

“I was just at the renewal of their vows,” Moore explained, referring to the Die Hard actor and wife Emma Heming.

The actress added that she’s currently not involved with anyone romantically: “Right now I’m focusing on my relationship with myself.”

Kutcher, for his part, married Mila Kunis in 2015. They share 4-year-old daughter Wyatt and 2-year-old son Dimitri. In Moore’s memoir, she revealed that she relapsed after two decades of sobriety after she met the Ranch star.

“Ashton was enjoying a glass of good red wine when he said, ‘I don’t know if alcoholism is a real thing — I think it’s all about moderation,’” Moore wrote. “I wanted to be that girl. The girl who could have a glass of wine at dinner, or do a tequila shot at a party. In my mind, Ashton wanted that, too.”

She also detailed her reaction to finding out that Kutcher was allegedly unfaithful while in San Diego for Danny Masterson’s bachelor party. The incident came after the then-couple had multiple threesomes during their marriage.

“Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’d done,” Moore wrote.

While Kutcher, who was all smiles at the Dodgers game with Kunis on Saturday, September 21, has yet to speak out about Moore’s book, a source told Us that he had a “heads up on what is in the book.”

“He’s not mad or disappointed,” the source told Us earlier this month. “This is Demi’s truth, and he always felt sympathetic toward her. He knows her story and that her upbringing was difficult.”

