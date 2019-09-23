Cheering on the home team! Ashton Kutcher was all smiles alongside Mila Kunis at the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Saturday, September 21, seemingly unbothered by what Demi Moore is revealing about her marriage to the Ranch actor.

Kutcher, 41, and Kunis, 36, enjoyed the game from the team’s exclusive Lexus Dugout Club and headed to the team’s owners’ box to chat with tennis legend Billie Jean King and her longtime partner, Ilana Kloss.

The outing came amid Moore’s press junket for her memoir, Inside Out. Excerpts from the book have already gone public, including the 56-year-old’s recollections about her relationship with Kutcher, which lasted from 2003 to 2011.

“[I was enjoying] a do-over, like I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him — much more so than I’d ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my twenties,” she wrote in the book, according to The New York Times.

The G.I. Jane star wrote that she and Kutcher were once expecting a baby girl she planned to name Chaplin Ray but lost the child to a miscarriage.

She also said that she and Kutcher had threesomes during their marriage, at his urging. “I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be,” she wrote, per Radar Online.

Then Moore saw reports about Kutcher cheating on her with pilates instructor Sara Leal, who revealed the affair in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in 2011. “I felt sick to my stomach,” Moore explained. “I knew she wasn’t lying.”

According to the excerpt, Kutcher tried to “deflect blame” and cited the threesomes when the Disclosure actress confronted him about the infidelity rumors. “Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’d done,” Moore wrote.

The Ghost star was previously married to Bruce Willis from 1987 to 2000, and she shares three daughters with the Glass actor: Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25.

Kutcher began dating Kunis in 2012, and the former That ‘70s Show costars tied the knot in 2015. They have two children: daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2.

