Feeling the love! Kim Kardashian received flowers from both Tristan Thompson and her sister Kendall Jenner ahead of Mother’s Day.

“[I woke up] to the most beautiful flowers from Kendall and from Tristan,” Kardashian, 39, said via her Instagram Stories on Friday, May 8. “I love you guys.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared two videos that showed off the massive bouquets of pink roses from her loved ones.

“Thank you guys so much for this early Mother’s Day surprise,” she continued. “They really are so beautiful.”

Kardashian and Thompson, 29, who is the father of Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True, 2, have seemingly buried their rocky past. Thompson’s Mother’s Day gesture is another sign that his issues with Kim — she had been very vocal about his poor treatment of her sister over the years — are behind them. Kim previously gave the NBA player a birthday shout-out in March.

“Happy birthday @realtristan13 !!!! Cheering loud for you today! Can’t wait to celebrate soon!” the mother of four wrote via her Instagram Story on March 13, alongside a photo of herself sitting courtside at one of Thompson’s games.

The Skims creator, however, wasn’t the only Kardashian sister to get a fresh floral delivery on Friday. Kourtney Kardashian was gifted a large white-rose display, with orange fruit branches mixed in, from Jenner, 24.

The Poosh founder’s flowers came with a message from the model, which Kourtney, 41, shared with her followers via her Instagram Story.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful sister!” the message read. “So proud of the beautiful mother you are. Can’t wait to be like you some day! Have a wonderful day, love you! Kenny.”

The mother of three also received a box of doughnuts from her mom, Kris Jenner, ahead of the holiday. “Omg @krisjenner is sabotaging my summer body,” she wrote alongside the clip of her Krispy Kreme delivery.

Khloé, 35, shared a glimpse of purple flowers on her Instagram Story on Friday as well, but didn’t note who they were from.