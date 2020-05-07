A Fan Compared Kim Kardashian Looks to Hand Sanitizers and She Loved It

Too funny! One fan took to Twitter to share a series of snaps comparing Kim Kardashian‘s looks to hand sanitizers. And not only are they spot-on, but they’re successful in amusing the reality star too!

On Thursday, April 30, Twitter user @NoemyeWest posted a thread of images of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in bright ensembles split with different scents and brands of hand sanitizer. “Kim Kardashian x Hand Sanitizers thread:” she titled the series.

When the Skims founder came across this on Wednesday, May 6, she retweeted it, writing, “OMG HAHAHAHA!!!” with a laughing crying face emoji. She loves it as much as we do! And who can blame her? It’s mindlessly fun content that’s perfectly of-the-moment due to the safety precautions people are taking during the coronavirus pandemic.

@NoemyeWest posted over 30 different outfits, including the pink cutout minidress Kim wore to Kylie Jenner’s birthday in 2018 and the skintight neon green frock she rocked while out and about in Los Angeles in 2019, alongside a variety of equally colorful products.

For instance, the pink birthday party look @NoemyeWest matched up with the crisp apple scent from Walgreens in-house brand. As for the bright 2019 ensemble, the Twitter user put it up next to the Equate Hand Sanitizer with aloe, matching that tennis ball hue flawlessly.

There are colorful Bath & Body Works options alongside bold looks from the KKW Beauty founder, chic picks from Touchland that match Kardashian’s trendiest numbers and generic sanitizers from industry-leading brands like Purell to fill everything in between.

The 39-year-old isn’t the only one who loved this hilarious idea. Other users applauded @NoemyeWest’s labor. “She put so much effort into this thread!!!!,” wrote one user. “Sales of that antibacterial have just increased,” another joked, while one commented, “Us Weekly would agree… @KimKardashian wore it best!”

