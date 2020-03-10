The Best Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon

It’s never been more important to make sure that you are protected against airborne illness, and shoppers have naturally been clamoring to get their hands on antibacterial and disinfecting products. A variety of hand sanitizers and other helpful items are running low in stock (or completely sold out), even on major sites like Amazon.

But we found a number of items that you can still order, and they are all seriously useful! Check out our protective picks below, and click on the “Add to Cart” button today before your time to stock up runs out!

A Portable Hand Sanitizer

Having a portable, travel-friendly hand sanitizer is a sure way to guarantee that you always have access to a disinfectant. Pop one of these into every single purse or bag that you own so that you’re always prepared!

See it! Get the Onewell Portable Hand Sanitizer starting at just $9! Also see the PlaneAiew Portable Sanitizer for just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

On-the-Go Hand and Facial Wipes

There are two basic rules to follow when it comes to avoiding any illness that may be spreading: wash your hands constantly and avoid touching your face. This antibacterial wipe will keep both areas as clean as can be!

Get the Medline ReadyBath LUXE Antibacterial Body Cleansing Cloth Wipes, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Disinfecting Cleaner

This antibacterial cleaner is meant for toys — but it can be used for nearly any surface in your workspace or at home. With so many similar products currently unavailable, this will come through in the clutch.

Get the Shibari Advanced Antibacterial Toy Cleaner, 8oz Spray Bottle on sale for just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Disposable Antibacterial Mask Wipes

If you’re using face masks to shield yourself from germs, getting one that’s reusable is obviously better for the environment and the general public. After all, surgical masks are best kept in stock for people that work in the medical field. To keep your travel mask clean, these wipes will do the trick.

Get the RespLabs Medical CPAP Mask Cleaning Wipes – 110 Pack for just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

