Hailey Baldwin and More to Walk in a Virtual Fashion Show to Fight COVID-19

Calling all fashion lovers! There may be no Met Gala this year, but Carine Roitfeld’s CR Runway teamed up with amfAR to host a virtual runway show to help fight COVID-19 — and it will feature some of the hottest trendsetters from Kim Kardashian to Hailey Baldwin.

Fashion Unites is the second edition of CR Runway, but the first one to be held online only. The models will be styled by Roitfeld and her team remotely, wearing items pulled from their very own personal wardrobes. Along with special behind-the-scenes moments, collaborators will also share messages of hope and gratitude for those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus day after day.

“As we face times of great uncertainty, our support for one another is more important than ever,” Roitfeld said in a statement. “Embracing fashion as the creative expression through which to support the health and safety of our global communities, we hope this show can offer a small moment of hope, inspiration, and uplifting connection. A modest contribution as our world unites to collectively weather the storm of this pandemic together.”

Besides Baldwin and Kardashian, other A-lister taking part in this big event include Karlie Kloss, Ashley Graham, Adriana Lima, Diane von Fürstenberg, Halima Aden, Virgil Abloh, Karolina Kurkova, Alexander Wang, Joan Smalls, Amber Valletta, Winnie Harlow, Irina Shayk, Jasmine Sanders and so many more.

Besides just spreading a positive message in a time of need, Roitfeld and some of the other participants have made personal monetary donations to amfAR’s Fund to Fight COVID-19. This initiative helps provide healthcare workers with some of the organization’s best resources and top infectious disease experts to support the development of treatments for the coronavirus.

“amfAR is uniquely positioned to contribute to the all-out effort to develop effective treatments for the coronavirus,” amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost said in the statement. “There is no doubt we can do this and remain fully committed to HIV research and to finding a cure for the 38 million people worldwide who are living with HIV – that commitment hasn’t changed.”

Hosted by YouTube’s head of fashion and beauty, Derek Blasberg, people can join the 30-minute online affair to stream worldwide exclusively at YouTube on Friday, May 1st at 4:00 PM EST.

