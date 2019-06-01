The next Derek Zoolander? Pete Davidson made his runway debut at Alexander Wang’s resort fashion show in New York City on Friday, May 31. Though he began shaky, the comedian eventually found his way.

Davidson, 25, sported a white tank top, jeans and a backwards baseball cap. The event took place at Rockefeller Center, where the famous ice skating rink usually sits. Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber also strutted their stuff in the show.

“When Pete first came around the corner, he walked into the model coming off the catwalk. He apologized after a little left, right, ‘Which way are you going?’ weaving past her,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Pete looked awkward and kept opening his mouth and closing it. When he walked off the stage, he gave a sigh of relief, like a ‘welp, glad that’s over’ kind of face.”

However, Davidson later reemerged a new man. “When Pete came out for the finale, he looked more confident and had a more true model walk,” the onlooker adds. “He looked like he had found his footing and was giving his best ‘Blue Steel’ look at the camera.”

A source reveals that the Saturday Night Live star arrived on time with a male friend and had his own private dressing room for the affair. Davidson is on hiatus from the NBC sketch series, which aired its finale on May 18.

Earlier this week, the Big Time Adolescence actor scrubbed his Instagram account. Most of the photos, which were deleted on Thursday, May 30, were taken by his photographer pal Marcus Russell Price.

Us confirmed last month that Davidson split from Kate Beckinsale after nearly four months of dating. “They are done,” an insider told Us. The pair were first linked after flirting it up at a Golden Globes afterparty in January.

Scroll to see more photos of Davidson’s runway debut!