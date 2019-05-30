Spring cleaning! Pete Davidson has deleted all of his Instagram posts — once again.

Fans noticed in the early hours of Thursday, May 30, that the Saturday Night Live star, 25, wiped every photo from his feed, most of which were taken by his photographer friend Marcus Russell Price.

Davidson’s move came nearly a month after Us Weekly confirmed that he and Kate Beckinsale had split after nearly four months together. “They are done,” a source told Us.

The comedian and the Underworld star, 45, started dating in January, when they were spotted flirting at multiple Golden Globe afterparties. A month later, they confirmed their romance by holding hands during a night out at Lago Bar in Los Angeles.

“Kate is into Pete and he’s exactly her type,” a source told Us at the time of the actress, who shares daughter Lily Mo Sheen, 20, with ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen and was married to Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2016. “She likes young guys who make her laugh.”

For the most part, Beckinsale stayed mum about her fling with Davidson. However, she told the Los Angeles Times in March that she was “surprised by the interest” in her personal life.

“I’ve never been in this position before,” she explained. “[I’ve] never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking and something to get used to.”

The Dirt actor, who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande from June to October 2018, is no stranger to purging his Instagram account. He has done it several times in the past year, most notably in December after he posted a troubling message that read, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!