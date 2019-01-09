Been there, done that! From on-again, off-again relationships to whirlwind engagements, Pete Davidson has had a rocky dating history.

The Saturday Night Live star has had his fair share of ups and downs as the world watched him romance Ariana Grande for five months and flirt with Kate Beckinsale at a 2019 Golden Globes party.

Davidson is open to finding love again after experiencing many highs and lows. In December 2018, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the stand-up comedian was “dating again” after his split from Grande two months earlier, adding, “he’s in a good place and he’s happy. He’s not in a rush. He’s focusing on himself and the future.”

Scroll down to find out more about Davidson’s relationship history!