Changing her tune? After Olivia O’Brien made headlines when she alleged she briefly dated Pete Davidson, she has since clarified their history.

The singer, 22, said her answer to a “very specific question” during an appearance on the “BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry” podcast was taken “out of context” in a since-deleted Instagram Story post on Friday, July 1. She added, “I never claimed to date anyone. Stop trying to start weird drama over me texting someone 2 years ago.”

O’Brien doubled down on her stance in a second Story post, sharing footage of herself flipping off the camera, telling viewers to “watch the f–king interview or shut your god damn mouth.”

Several days earlier, the “Josslyn” performer sparked dating rumors when she revealed her past connection with the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live alum, alleging he broke up with her via text to pursue his romance with Phoebe Dynevor.

“He texted me and was like, ‘I’m seeing someone else. So, like, I can’t,’” O’Brien claimed during a Wednesday, June 29, appearance on the Barstool Sports podcast. “He’s hot and he’s really funny. And he’s really sweet. He’s a really sweet guy.”

Davidson, for his part, swiftly slammed the dating rumors, with his rep telling Us Weekly in a statement, “There is no truth to this —they were friends and hung out one time.”

The King of Staten Island star was previously linked to the 27-year-old Bridgerton actress between March and August 2021. He has since moved on with Kim Kardashian after they reconnected during her SNL hosting debut that October.

“Pete has got to be literally the best human being I have ever met. Like, the best heart,” the Skims founder, 41, gushed during a June episode of her family’s The Kardashians reality TV series. “People will always say, ‘Oh, he is so funny and it has to do with how funny he is.’ And that is, like, fourth on my list of why I like him.”

She added at the time: “He always wants the best for people, he can handle anything and he always does it with grace. He is really, really thoughtful, humble and so genuine. I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is genuine.”

Kardashian — who shares daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West — and Davidson’s romance has since continued to heat up.

“Kim loves how great Pete is with the kids,” a source exclusively told Us in April. “He’s a big kid himself and makes them laugh. … Kim and Pete are very in sync right now, they’re very in step with each other and the relationship is easy. They’re getting closer and closer and are a really great pair.”

