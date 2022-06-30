Olivia O’Brien Says Pete Davidson Broke Up With Her Over a Text

Clearing the air. Olivia O’Brien addressed claims that she dated Pete Davidson in the past — and the singer didn’t deny the romance.

During an appearance on the “BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry” podcast, which aired on Wednesday, June 29, O’Brien, 22, confirmed speculation about her dating life.

The California native noted that she didn’t think “anyone knew” about their connection before they called it quits. “He texted me and was like, ‘I’m seeing someone else. So, like, I can’t,'” O’Brien said about receiving the breakup message in late 2020, shortly before Davidson, 28, was spotted with Phoebe Dynevor.

According to the “Josslyn” performer, the former couple ended things on good terms. “He’s hot and he’s really funny. And he’s really sweet. He’s a really sweet guy,” O’Brien added. She also slammed the “annoying” notion that the comedian isn’t appealing.

Davidson originally sparked romance rumors Dynevor, 27, after they were photographed together in the U.K. in March 2021. Us Weekly confirmed the following month that they were officially dating. At the time, a source exclusively revealed how the pair were handling long-distance dating.

“Pete and Phoebe are still going strong despite not being able to physically spend time together,” the insider shared with Us in April 2021. “They keep in touch over text and FaceTime. Right now, they’re just focused on work. They’re not looking to rush things.”

The source added that Davidson’s sense of humor won Dynevor over. “They’re happy with each other. He makes her laugh. Pete is a good guy and definitely a charmer. He’s easy-going and fun to be around.”

The New York native, for his part, later reflected on his dating life amid his new romance. “I’m just very, very honest,” he said during an interview on “The Breakfast Club” in May 2021, noting that he wasn’t into “playing any of the games” when it came to relationships. “I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on — not even their best self — but almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And eventually, that will unravel, you know?”

Three months later, Us confirmed that Davidson and Dynevor decided to go their separate ways. Later that year, the Big Time Adolescence star started dating Kim Kardashian after her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021.

The beauty mogul, 41, has since offered a glimpse at her romance with Davidson during season 1 of her Hulu reality series.

“Pete has got to be literally the best human being I have ever met. Like, the best heart. People will always say, ‘Oh, he is so funny and it has to do with how funny he is.’ And that is, like, fourth on my list of why I like him,” the KKW Beauty founder gushed on an episode earlier this month. “He always wants the best for people, he can handle anything and he always does it with grace. He is really, really thoughtful, humble and so genuine. I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is genuine.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Davidson for comment.

