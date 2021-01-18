All eyes have been on the cast of Bridgerton since the period drama’s premiere in December 2020, leaving viewers with questions about Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page and more of their costars’ offscreen love lives.

The chemistry between Dynevor and Page’s respective characters, Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, was so palpable in the Netflix series that many fans began to wonder whether the English stars were an item in real life. While they have not confirmed the speculation, they have not necessarily denied it either.

“I think that everything you need to know is on camera,” the hunky actor told Access Hollywood in January 2021 with a laugh. “That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you, and all of the sparks that flew came off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed. And so, I think that the sparky words, scripts and material are more than enough.”

The Waterloo Road alum, for her part, revealed that she and Page have stayed in touch since they wrapped filming, though they have not been able to see each other in person in a while.

“Unfortunately now he’s off in Los Angeles, but we check in with each other a lot,” she told The Guardian later in January, adding that they “spent so much time rehearsing together that we’ve become good mates.”

Dynevor hopes to reunite with the Roots alum — and the rest of their castmates — as soon as possible, however. She said during the interview that she has hope for a second season of Bridgerton once the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end.

“I’m sure Daphne will end up getting involved [in the next story line],” she said, noting that season 2 may follow Daphne’s brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), who is the main character in the second book in Julia Quinn’s series. “But yeah, I do wonder what it looks like. I’m excited to find out.”

Chris Van Dusen, who created the Shonda Rhimes-produced show, also wants to see the characters continue to develop on the small screen.

“Obviously, we’re just focused on the first season right now,” he told Cosmopolitan UK in December. “And while that focuses on the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne, and her love affair with Simon, we know there are eight Bridgerton siblings [and] there are eight Bridgerton books.”

Scroll down to find out what we know about the cast’s offscreen dating histories!