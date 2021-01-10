Are they or aren’t they? Regé-Jean Page dodged questions about his offscreen relationship with Bridgerton costar Phoebe Dynevor.

During a joint interview with Access Hollywood on Saturday, January 9, the British actor, 31, played it coy when asked about romance rumors.

“I think that everything you need to know is on camera,” Page said in the interview, with a laugh. He credited “the beautiful scripts” with manufacturing the sparks between them.

He added, “The sparky words, scripts and material are more than enough.”

Page blushed as he responded to the question and Dynevor, 25, for her part, sat quietly. When Kit Hoover joked that the pair were “actually together,” Page replied, “We’re playing footsie under here,” while gesturing toward his costar, even though they were doing the interview from different locations.

Dynevor discussed her on-screen intimacy with Page in an interview with Grazia UK last month, telling the magazine shooting their steamy sex scenes “felt safe and fun” — a welcome change from other projects she’s worked on in the past.

The English actress said, “I’ve done sex scenes before that I can’t believe I did. It was only five or six years ago, but it would not be allowed now.”

In addition to rumors about his love life, Page set the record straight about being the next 007.

The Roots alum told Jimmy Fallon on Friday, January 8, that James Bond rumors are all too common for British actors, adding that it’s “one of the more pleasant” rumors that’s swirled online.

“If you’re a Brit and you do something of any regard that people renown well, people are going to start saying the ‘B word,'” he said on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Page said the buzz was a “merit badge” — and one he appreciates, saying, “I’m very glad to have the badge, I’m very glad to be in the company of such people who have the badge, but it’s just a badge.”

The Netflix star is just one of many British actors who’ve been buzzed about as the next James Bond. Henry Golding and Idris Elba have both, at different times, been rumored to be in the running to fill Daniel Craig‘s shoes.

Fans looking to get more of Page, Dynevor and the rest of the Bridgerton cast will have to wait for Netflix to announce whether the show’s been renewed for season 2. The regency drama, produced by Shonda Rhimes, is the streaming platform’s fifth-biggest original release.