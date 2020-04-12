Hot and heavy! From A Star Is Born to The Notebook, onscreen couples have raised the bar when it comes to steamy make-outs.

While fans of The Notebook might have Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams pegged for the most romantic kiss in movie history, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper gave them a run for their money in the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born. The chemistry between the “Shallow” singers was so strong that they had viewers convinced a relationship was brewing in real life too.

“People saw love, and guess what, that’s what we wanted you to see,” the “Bad Romance” singer said during a February 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “This is a love song, the movie is a love story.”

Gaga and Cooper brought the heat, but 2005’s Brokeback Mountain threw out the rule book for romantic gestures on the big screen. Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger brought their whole hearts to the film, which has long been considered a major stepping stone for same-sex representation in Hollywood. Though the actors knew there would be some controversy surrounding their decisions to play gay characters, they didn’t shy away from the challenge.

“It was an intimate and really scary thing for me and Heath, in particular, to dive into. It was uncomfortable for both of us in some of the scenes, and yet we both deeply believed in what the movie was saying,” Gyllenhaal said during a 2015 interview on NPR’s Fresh Air. “I don’t think we knew what a success the movie would be, what it would become.”

Ledger passed away from an accidental overdose three years after the film was released, but his impact on his costar never faded. “I miss him as a human being, and I miss working with him. And what an unfortunate thing it is that we won’t be able to see the beauty of his expression,” the Southpaw star explained on Fresh Air. “He was incredibly special, and that doesn’t even come close to encapsulating who he is — who he was.”

Scroll down to see more of the hottest onscreen kisses of all time.