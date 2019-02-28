Setting the record straight! People have been convinced Lady Gaga and her A Star Is Born costar Bradley Cooper are secretly in love following their steamy 2019 Oscars performance — and the “Born This Way” songstress finally reacted to the speculation.

“OK, first of all, like, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet,” Gaga, 32, told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday, February 27, with an eye roll when asked about the romance rumors. “And what it has done to pop culture is just, like, abysmal.”

Gaga explained: “Yes, people saw love. And guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see. You know, I mean, this is a love song, ‘Shallow.’ The movie, A Star Is Born, it’s a love story. We worked so hard. We worked all week on that performance.”

The American Horror Story actress went on to gush over Cooper’s brilliant vision for the duet that took place at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24. “When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel,” Gaga added. “I’m an artist and I guess we did a good job and fooled ya!”

Despite the 44-year-old American Sniper actor’s relationship with girlfriend Irina Shayk, Oscar viewers flooded Twitter with their comments about Gaga and Cooper’s chemistry following the performance. A source told Us Weekly that Shayk, 33, wasn’t bothered by the heat the two brought.

“Irina knows that Bradley and Gaga are artists,” the insider said. “It’s a nonissue for her. They were in character putting on an Oscar performance.”

Gaga, for her part, is newly single. News broke earlier this month that the New York native and her fiancé, Christian Carino, split after two years together.

“Gaga has been in such a focus on her career right now and has not even had time to address what has been happening between her and Christian, emotionally,” a source told Us of the “Bad Romance” songstress following her broken engagement with the talent agent, 49. “She has been telling those around her, ‘Let’s stay focused.’”

