Too busy to be bothered? Lady Gaga might have recently split from her fiancé Christian Carino, but due to her jam-packed schedule during the 2019 awards season, she hasn’t had time to process the breakup.

“Gaga has been in such a focus on her career right now and has not even had time to address what has been happening between her and Christian, emotionally,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the “Bad Romance” songstress, 32. “She has been telling those around her, ‘Let’s stay focused.’”

News of Gaga’s split from the talent agent, 49, made headlines less than a week before she took the stage at the 2019 Oscars to perform “Shallow” alongside her A Star Is Born costar Bradley Cooper. She took home the award for Best Original Song for the tune at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24.

Speculation that Gaga and Carino had called it quits on their relationship began to swirl after the New York native showed up solo to the 2019 Grammy Awards on February 10, and went without her engagement ring. Just Jared confirmed the news of their breakup on Tuesday, February 19.

Ahead of her big night at the Oscars, Gaga and Carino were spotted chatting at the CAA’s pre-Oscars party on Friday, February 22. “Christian Carino walked into the party … said hi to Gaga at one point,” a source told Us of their encounter. “But it was brief and then he went to another room.”

That same night, the “Million Reasons” singer spent some quality time with Cooper, 44, at the bash. The costars were talking “in a corner together all night,” an insider revealed to Us. Despite Cooper’s relationship with model Irina Shayk — with whom he shares daughter Lea, 23 months — fans went wild over the Silver Linings Playbook actor’s chemistry with Gaga following their intimate Oscars performance.

“If you try to tell me Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga aren’t in love, I am going to call you a liar. #Oscars,” one twitter user wrote. Another added: “The look Lady Gaga gave to Bradley Cooper at the end of that performance was the live version of Nala looking at Simba in Lion King. She gonna feel the love tonight. #oscars.”

