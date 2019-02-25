Lady Gaga is taking it all in. The A Star Is Born actress had the support of her sister, Natali Germanotta, at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday, February 24.

Days after news broke that Gaga, 32, split from fiancé Christian Carino, the “Poker Face” songstress looked confident as she strolled the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles — and had her sibling by her side.

Gaga gave a sweet shoutout to Natali while accepting the award for Best Original Song. “To my sister, my soulmate, I love you. My family is here, I love you mum and dad,” the “Bad Romance” singer said, fighting back tears. “Bradley, there is not a single person on this planet that could have sung this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much.”

The New York City native added: “If you are at home and you’re sitting on your couch and you are watching this right now, all I have to say is this is hard work. I’ve worked hard for a long time and it’s not about winning. What it’s about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. There’s a discipline for passion and it’s not about how any times you get rejected or you fall down or you’re beaten up, it’s about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going. Thank you.”

Gaga and her costar Bradley Cooper delivered a powerful performance of “Shallow” on Sunday night, days after it was confirmed the “Alejandro” singer and the agent ended their engagement. Gaga fueled split speculation earlier this month when she attended the 2019 Grammy Awards on February 10 solo and sans her engagement ring.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November 2017 that the “Born This Way” songstress and the talent agent were engaged.

