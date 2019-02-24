It’s a glam slam! The most glamorous movie stars in Hollywood hit the red carpet for the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24, at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre and they brought their style A-game.

Sure, the Oscar nominated films of 2019 were amazing (we can’t stop singing Bohemian Rhapsody or doing the Wakanda Forever salute) but the dresses on the red carpet were even more astounding! We especially loved Regina King‘s sweeping white gown, the yellow Versace number on Constance Wu, Laura Harrier‘s stunning two-piece ice blue Louis Vuitton and Ashley Graham‘s custom Zac Posen black mermaid dress! But no look can be complete without the hair and makeup.

The stars were all tressed up, with hair looks ranging from bobs to ponytails and center-parted updos being the obvious “it trend” of the night! Emilia Clarke wore a sleek, newly auburn bob, Constance Wu looked super glamorous with full, waved ponytail and Regina King rocked a lob with morning-after bends.

Makeup artists, too, took the luminaries’ looks to the next level! We loved Laura Harrier‘s icy blue eye shadow and chic cherry popsicle lip stain. And, of course, we can’t ignore Ashley Graham‘s next-level sexy rosewood lips and cheeks!

Scroll through to see the loveliest looks of the night, and if you’d like to take a stroll down memory lane, check out how 2019’s hair and makeup compared to last years’ here!