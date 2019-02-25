Andy Anderson, is that you? Lady Gaga‘s Tiffany yellow diamond necklace at the 2019 Oscars bared a striking resemblance to the one Kate Hudson’s character wore in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days — and Twitter users couldn’t handle it.

The A Star Is Born actress, 32, stunned in a black gown and matching gloves, but it was her $30 million necklace that caught the attention of viewers at home. Commenters were quick to point out that the bling looked just like the one Matthew McConaughey’s Benjamin Barry had his love interest wear to a client function in hopes of winning a new account in the 2003 romantic comedy.

“10 out of 10 got overly excited because i thought lady gaga was wearing ‘the isadora’ diamond from how to lose a guy in 10 days… she is not,” one Twitter user wrote.

Gaga’s necklace, in fact, featured a 128.54 carat stone and she was the first person to wear the one-of-a-kind piece since Audrey Hepburn wore it in posters promoting 1962’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

“Lady Gaga’s necklace looks like a bigger and more gorgeous version of the Isadora Diamond necklace Kate Hudson wore in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days…. I AM SHOOK #Oscars,” another added. One commenter chimed in: “Is Gaga wearing that canary necklace from How To Lose A Guy that #KateHudson wore?? #ladygaga #oscars #oscars2019 #oscarsredcarpet.”

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days reference wasn’t the only thing that caught the attention of viewers on Sunday night. Gaga looked fierce as she entered the awards show just days after Just Jared confirmed that she had split from her fiancé Christian Carino.

Speculation of their breakup began swirling earlier this month when the pop star attended the 2019 Grammy Awards on February 10, without Carino or her engagement ring. However, last month, the talent agent was on hand to support Gaga at the Golden Globe Awards. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November 2017 that Gaga and Carino, 51, were engaged.

Scroll down to see the best reactions to Gaga’s How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days look.

Tell me that @ladygaga necklace is not Isidora from “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” #Oscars 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oPs64xXe2s — ✰Rosa Navarro Ⓐ ♪♫ (@Luna_Rose33) February 25, 2019

Is that the how to lose a guy in 10 days necklace? #ladygaga #oscars2019 — Jessica Yount (@ItsJessYount) February 25, 2019

Is @ladygaga wearing #isadora necklace from How to lose a guy in 10 days or is it just me? #OscarsRedCarpet #Oscars2019 — Nichole Warren (@Nichole_Warren5) February 25, 2019

