Still a star! Lady Gaga put on a brave face at the 91st annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24, following her split from fiancé Christian Carino.

The A Star Is Born actress sported her platinum blonde hair in a classic updo as she strolled the red carpet in a sleeveless black gown paired with long gloves. As if her presence wasn’t striking enough, Gaga wore a gorgeous necklace, which made her the first person since Audrey Hepburn to wear the original Tiffany’s diamond

Just Jared confirmed on Tuesday, February 19, that Gaga, 32, and Carino, 51, broke up. The pop star set the rumor mill off when she showed up to the 2019 Grammy Awards on February 10 without her engagement ring or her fiancé. She notably ditched the pink rock in late January during a performance of her Enigma residency in Las Vegas. However, the “Million Reasons” singer had the bauble on again at an Oscar nominees luncheon on February 4.

The talent agent cheered on his fiancée at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on January 6 and the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards on January 13.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November 2017 that the duo were engaged following a secret proposal that summer. Us broke the news in February 2017 that Gaga was dating Carino after he was spotted kissing her before her Super Bowl LI halftime performance.

The American Horror Story alum is nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song at the Oscars. The film has nods in the Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Sound Mixing categories too.

Gaga and Bradley Cooper are set to take the stage to perform “Shallow” during the telecast. Ahead of the awards show, the 44-year-old actor teased to E! News on February 2, “I’m sure I’ll be terrified.”

The “Born This Way” songstress sang the tune solo at the Grammy Awards. She also took home Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Song Written for Visual Media for “Shallow.”

“I wish Bradley was here with me right now. He’s over in the U.K. I know he wants to be here,” she said during her acceptance speech. “Bradley, I love singing this song with you.”

The 91st annual Academy Awards air on ABC Sunday, February 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

