Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s chemistry was undeniable during their extremely intimate performance of “Shallow,” but from the looks of things, his girlfriend, Irina Shayk, wasn’t too worried about it.

The model, 33, was spotted sharing a fierce hug with the “Born This Way” songstress, 32, after the musician’s track nabbed Best Original Song on Sunday, February 24.

The moment came after the nine-time Grammy winner and the American Sniper star, 44, sang their film’s hit tune for the crowd at the Dolby Theatre in L.A. During their rendition, they maintained heavy eye contact and got close enough to kiss as they shared a seat and a microphone at the end of their duet.

Shayk was quick to applaud the performance, reportedly jumping out of her seat before others in the audience to give the A Star Is Born stars a standing ovation. Gaga also reportedly kissed the cheeks of both the Victoria’s Secret alum, as well as Cooper before parting ways from the pair.

The American Horror Story alum later revealed that the four-time Golden Globe nominee gave her some inspiration for their steamy onstage act. “That’s actually what Bradley said to me yesterday, right before we did our last rehearsal for this performance of ‘Shallow,'” she told reporters in a press room. “He said, ‘Let’s just drop a little bit of joy.’ And I said, ‘OK.’ And turns out, joy did a whole lot for me.”

Their jaw-dropping routine had the opposite effect on at least one person, however: Mel B revealed during an appearance on Good Morning Britain that she thought the twosome got a little too friendly on stage. “I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley’s girlfriend, oh my gosh,” she said. “I would like to think it was part of the whole performance, because there’s a women’s code and hopefully that’s not … hopefully it’s only professional.”

Cooper and Shayk, who share 23-month-old daughter Lea, have been dating since April 2015. Gaga, meanwhile, split from ex-fiancé Christian Carino earlier this month after two years together.

