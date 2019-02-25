Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s intimate duet of “Shallow” was one of biggest moments of the 2019 Oscars, but not everyone loved it. Mel B appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday, February 25, and revealed that she thought the costars got a little too close for comfort.

“I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley’s girlfriend, oh my gosh,” the former America’s Got Talent judge, 43, said to cohost Piers Morgan. “I would like to think it was part of the whole performance, because there’s a women’s code and hopefully that’s not … hopefully it’s only professional.”

Morgan, 53, agreed that the A Star Is Born stars shared “the look of love” during their performance. “Lady Gaga taking her engagement ring off — she just broke off from her fiancé — and if you put the math together, you have engagement ring off, and then staring at Bradley Cooper in a way that I would say crosses a few lines,” he added.

Gaga, 42, and Christian Carino called off their engagement on Tuesday, February 19, after two years together. Meanwhile, Cooper, 41, has been in a relationship with Irina Shayk for four years. The couple, who walked the red carpet together along with Cooper’s mother ahead of the 91st annual Academy Awards, share 23-month-old daughter Lea De Seine. Shayk sat front row at the event and cheered on Cooper and Gaga throughout the performance.

When the American Horror Story took home the Oscar for best original song, she thanked her costar. “Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could’ve sang this song with me but you,” she beamed.

Fans took to Twitter following the performance, convinced the two were in love. “Yo if I’m Bradley Cooper’s supermodel wife I’m not letting him be alone with Lady Gaga ever,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Now about the Oscars, lady gaga and bradley cooper looking at each other during their ‘Shallow’ performance … I was like ‘whoa should we leave you two alone?’”

Along with the thousands of fans tweeting about the performance, Tiffany Haddish was also blown away by the chemistry. “I was like, ‘Are they doing it?’ It was so good,” the Girls’ Trip star told Entertainment Tonight at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. “That was hot!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!