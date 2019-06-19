Bad romance? Bradley Cooper’s demanding schedule for A Star Is Born drove a wedge between him and Irina Shayk — and those Lady Gaga romance rumors didn’t help either.

“The movie had a major impact on Bradley and Irina’s relationship,” a source says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly of the former couple, who broke up earlier this month after more than four years together. “Even though there was nothing romantic between Bradley and Gaga, the noise was difficult for Irina to deal with.”

Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, fell in love in early 2015 and stayed together through the 2018 release of A Star Is Born and the subsequent awards season. Even as the actor and Gaga, 33, dominated headlines for their steamy on- and offscreen chemistry, the Russian supermodel stuck by her boyfriend’s side. (The pop star, for her part, ended her engagement to talent agent Christian Carino in February after two years together.)

Another source tells Us that Gaga “felt bad” about the rumors surrounding her and Cooper, and she “isn’t going to get together” with him after his breakup with Shayk, with whom he shares 2-year-old daughter Lea.

