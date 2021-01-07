Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Hits Back at Critics of Show's Diversity

Nicola Coughlan hit back at critics who called out Bridgerton‘s diverse casting efforts, suggesting it would hinder the show’s success.

The Irish actress, 33, retweeted a message from the Netflix Queue Twitter account on Tuesday, January 5, revealing that the show was the streamer’s fifth most popular original release. The streaming service’s tweet confirmed that more than 63 million users streamed the series in the first month it was released.

In its first four weeks, Bridgerton is projected to court more than 63 million households, which would make it Netflix’s fifth biggest original series launched to date. pic.twitter.com/Zs7N3NBh9i — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) January 4, 2021

“You know the way some people were like ‘Diversity in period drama doesn’t work’….63 million households thought it did tho so,” Coughlan wrote, adding a skull emoji.

In a second tweet, she wrote, “Remember people were trying to downvote the show on IMDB cos it was so diverse? You can’t downvote us being Netflix fifth biggest original release ever.” The Derry Girls star added a gif that read, “Sorry bout it.”

Coughlan then posted a screengrab of the IMDB website, which listed Bridgerton among the “Most popular TV shows.” She tweeted, “Oh hi there @bridgerton number one on @IMDb is it?”

The Harlots star plays Penelope Featherington — daughter of Baron and Lady Featherington — in the series created by Chris Van Dusen and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes.

The show debuted in December to great success, garnering 44 million streams between December 25 and New Year’s Day, according to Digital Spy. It’s unclear now whether the show will return for a season 2, but Coughlan is hopeful according to a Tuesday tweet to a fan.

“[Derry Girls season 3] is written and ready to go once Covid allows,” she wrote in response to a fan who asked for a “new” season of both Netflix series’ Coughlan stars in. “and I’m 100% up for more Bridgerton we just need to wait and see what Netflix says!”