Not afraid to kiss and tell! Kate Hudson, Miles Teller and Emma Watson are just a few of the celebs who have spoken out about their worst onscreen kissing experiences, revealing some smooches aren’t all as magical as they look.

“Honestly, I feel like I kind of haven’t had the best kissers,” Hudson told Gwyneth Paltrow on an October 2020 episode of “The Goop Podcast,” before pointing to friend Matthew McConaughey as her worst.

The actress, who starred in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Fools Gold with the Texas native, explained that “there’s just something happening and there’s like snot or wind” whenever the two try to make out.

“Like when we were kissing, like, in the end of Fool’s Gold, we’re like in the ocean, we had the plane crash, he just had snot all over his face,” she added.

One month later, the Greenlights author responded to his costar’s comments, telling InStyle that “many” of the pair’s kisses “have been awkward” over the years.

“We’re still like, ‘Hey, can we ever get a kiss where it’s just like the temperatures [aren’t freezing]? The ocean’s not wiping us away? Nobody’s dropping stuff on us, above our head?’” he explained, noting there was a “lot of saltwater and snot” during the Fool’s Gold shoot.

McConaughey added: “So there were always, like, elements that made it harder … We never got to have our nice romantic kiss.”

Teller revealed that he’s had bad kissing situations with longtime friend Shailene Woodley while working on many of their five films together — especially The Spectacular Now.

“I would be drinking a Gatorade right before a kissing scene. She would be like, ‘Are you serious? You’re gonna kiss me after that?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I am,’” he told Vulture in July 2013 of the pair’s pre-kiss banter. “She would take these herbal supplements, these Chinese herbal supplements, and they tasted like crap. And she would always eat them right before we had a kissing scene! We put stuff in our mouths so we could just offend each other.”

The Big Little Lies star agreed with Teller’s recollection of their set shenanigans, saying, “We’d have to kiss in a scene, and he’d be like, ‘Shay, you just ate dirt.’ And I’d be like, ‘Miles, you just ate licorice.’ It was just this ongoing back-and-forth.”

Watson, for her part, recalled not knowing what to do when she finally had to kiss Rupert Grint in the Harry Potter series, having become like family throughout the franchise’s 10 years of filming.

“[It] was the most horrible thing I’ve ever had to do,” she said during a 2009 appearance on Friday Night With Jonathan Ross. “It just felt like incest. That’s the only way I can describe it.”

Scroll down to see who Liam Hemsworth, Tobey Maguire, Selena Gomez and more stars identified as their worst onscreen kiss ever.