Kiss and tell! Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow shaded some of their costars as they reminisced about their awkward onscreen make-outs and which actor passed the kiss test.

“Honestly, I feel like I kind of haven’t had the best kissers,” Hudson, 41, told Paltrow, 48, on the Tuesday, October 13, episode of “The Goop Podcast” podcast. “I feel like I should have had better ones.”

The Bride Wars actress got real about her longtime friend and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days costar — who she also starred alongside in 2008’s Fools Good — Matthew McConaughey’s smooching skills.

“Every time I kiss McConaughey, I mean, it’s like there’s just something happening and there’s like snot or wind,” Hudson said before breaking into laughter. “Like when we were kissing, like, in the end of Fool’s Gold, we’re like in the ocean, we had the plane crash, he just had snot all over his face.”

Paltrow asked if Hudson’s dynamic with McConaughey, 50, feels brotherly rather than romantic, to which she replied, “I think yeah, it can be a little sibling-y at times. But no.”

The Goop creator, however, admitted that making out with her Iron Man love interest, Robert Downey Jr., felt like hooking up with her sibling.

“With Robert, like, when I kissed him, I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,” she recalled. “This is literally like kissing my brother.'”

The Pretty Fun author revealed that there was one onscreen partner who passed her good kisser standards, Almost Famous costar Billy Crudup.

“You know who is a good kisser, but you didn’t see it because they cut it out? [It] was Billy,” Hudson said. “Billy was good. That was good.”

The “Sibling Revelry” cohost played Band-Aid leader Penny Lane in the 2000 film, while Crudup, 52, portrayed rocker Russell Hammond.

“We had a kissing scene in the ice room, which then wasn’t in the movie,” she added.

Offscreen, both women have had more success in the romance department. Paltrow celebrated her second anniversary with husband Brad Falchuk in September. She shares two children, daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14, with ex-husband Chris Martin.

Hudson, for her part, welcomed daughter Rani in October 2018 with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. She shares son Ryder, 16, with ex-husband, Chris Robinson, and son Bingham, 9, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.