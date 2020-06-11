Love is in the air! Kate Hudson wished her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, a happy birthday by sharing an intimate photo of the couple on social media.

“Happy 34th birthday baby 🎂 I love you ❤️,” Hudson, 41, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 10.

The Fabletics cofounder posted a black-and-white photo alongside the message, showing the pair embracing and sharing a passionate kiss inside their home.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star, who was first linked to Fujikawa in 2016, has given fans an inside look into her life via social media for years, and that hasn’t changed amid the coronavirus pandemic. In April, the actress opened up about how quarantine has strengthened her relationship with the musician.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Hudson explained that the stay-at-home orders have benefitted the couple’s intimacy levels and hasn’t dampened their sex life.

“I think it’s even more than that,” the Something Borrowed actress, who shares daughter Raini, 20 months, with Fujikawa, explained. “I think it’s positive for knowing that I’m with the right person.”

The “Sibling Revelry With Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson” podcast cohost added: “There’s nobody else I’d want to be quarantined with right now. He’s just the best.”

Hudson also celebrated her birthday in quarantine and was overwhelmed by how much love her friends and loved ones showed her from afar.

On her special day in April, the Almost Famous star enjoyed breakfast in bed with her partner and their daughter, and was later surprised with a drive-by celebration by some of her friends.

“A six foot surprise parade party made my heart burst,” Hudson wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo her pals driving by her home. “And yes, I cried.”

The festivities also included “the most fun” birthday cake, which depicted a family scene of the couple, Rani, and Hudson’s sons Ryder, 16, and Bingham, 8, as Barbie dolls.

The Bride Wars actress shares Ryder with Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson, to whom she was married from 2000 to 2007, and shares Bingham with Muse’s Matt Bellamy.

“I felt so much love today,” Hudson said via her Instagram Story as the celebration died down. “I just want you guys all to know that all of your birthday wishes were seen and felt and it made my day. So thank you.”