Feeling the love! Not even a quarantine could stop Kate Hudson‘s family from giving her the sweetest birthday surprise.

The Almost Famous star turned 41 on Sunday, April 19, and was moved to tears by the special plans her family made for her big day. After enjoying her breakfast in bed with partner Danny Fujikawa and their 18-month-old daughter, Rani Rose, Hudson was shocked to see her inner circle driving by her home to join in on the celebration from a safe distance.

“A six foot surprise parade party made my heart burst,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress wrote on her Instagram Story as friends and family drove by her yard on the sunny afternoon. “And yes, I cried.”

Hudson also received “the most fun” birthday cake, which captured a sweet family scene with Fujikawa, 33, Rani, and Hudson’s sons Ryder and Bingham as Barbie dolls. She shares 16-year-old Ryder with Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson, to whom she was married from December 2000 to October 2007, and shares 8-year-old Bingham with Muse’s Matt Bellamy. The former couple got engaged in April 2011 before calling it off in December 2014.

The Golden Globe winner’s friends and family all kept their distance as they celebrated together, following the recommended CDC guidelines of staying six feet apart from each other amid the coronavirus outbreak. Before her socially distant birthday bash, the Fool’s Gold star received a special shout-out from her mom, Goldie Hawn.

“Happy birthday to my only daughter @katehudson 🎂🎁!!!” Hawn, 74, wrote via Instagram alongside a candid photo of her daughter. “I love you deeply and can’t imagine my life without you. You entered this world wide eyed and ready to roll. And look at you now! I’m so proud! ❤️❤️❤️.”

As the birthday wishes from fans, friends and family continued to roll in on Sunday, Hudson made sure they all knew how grateful she was for the caring messages in this uncertain time. “I felt so much love today,” she said via her Instagram Story as the party died down. “I just want you guys all to know that all of your birthday wishes were seen and felt and it made my day. So thank you.”