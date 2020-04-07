The reviews are in! Matthew McConaughey loved working with Kate Hudson in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days — and not just because the film made him the most “mailbox money.”

As part of his #McConaugheyTakes series, a project he started as a new way to stay in touch with fans during self-quarantine, the 50-year-old actor revealed some behind-the-scenes insight on the beloved 2003 romantic comedy. In a video shared to Twitter on Monday, April 6, McConaughey broke down exactly why he thought the movie is still so popular nearly 20 years later.

“The main thing is that the male and the female — or the two leads — have to have some chemistry. If they don’t, it doesn’t matter how good that script is. There’s a lot of improv, there’s a lot of banter. It’s about timing, comedic timing,” the True Detective alum explained. “There’s a buoyancy that they’re built on, you have to sort of bounce from cloud to cloud. Dance between the raindrops, I used to say.”

When it comes to his onscreen relationship with Hudson, 40, McConaughey couldn’t have asked for anything better. “Kate and I had great chemistry, obviously we worked after that on other films. But we had a really good push and pull,” he recalled. “She had a lot of rock n’ roll and I did too, the way we would parry with each other really worked in that film.”

Hudson stars as Andie Anderson, an advice columnist trying to work her way up at a popular women’s magazine. When she’s assigned a piece about how to get a man to dump you in 10 days, she sees Ben Berry (McConaughey) as the perfect target. Little does she know, however, that Ben made a bet that he could get any woman to fall in love with him in the same amount of time.

“The audience was in on everyone’s joke. They were in on jokes that I wasn’t in on that she was in on, they were in on jokes that I was in on that she wasn’t,” McConaughey said, remembering the many twists and turns in the rom-com.

Not only does McConaughey look back fondly at his onscreen partnership with the Almost Famous actress, but he also credits How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days with making him more money than anything else in his entire career.

“That film, hands down, has given me the most mailbox money of any film I’ve ever done,” the Interstellar star joked. “People watch it over and over and over … it’s that damn love fern.”