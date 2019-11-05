



Oh, happy (birth)day! Matthew McConaughey has officially joined Instagram and it’s the gift we didn’t know we needed.

The Magic Mike star turned 50 on Monday, November 4, and chose to celebrate by giving his fans a little present. He became OfficiallyMcConaughey on Instagram. The actor announced his new social media handle on Twitter, which he’s had since 2009. In true McConaughey fashion, the Texas native did a little rap in his first post and all we can say is, alright, alright, alright!

“Born November the 4th in 1969, got my dad’s name the very same day, but not until I turned 50. Today. That I become @officiallymcconaughey,” the Oscar winner said in his Twitter video. “That’s my Instagram handle. See you there!”

When you head over to the Dazed and Confused star’s Instagram page, you are instantly reminded just who he is. Next to his cowboy hat-wearing profile picture, his bio reads, “Husband. Father. Actor. Minister of Culture. Professor. Creative Director. AustinFC. JKLivin. Pickle Expert.”

There is currently only one post on his page that has more than 221,000 followers and 287,000-plus likes (after being up for seven hours), and it’s a video that totally embodies the laidback actor’s vibe and mantra.

“When people come to my page, I want them to see me. Look, this is my first venture into sharing myself and my views with the world and I am a little bit nervous about it. Because, quite frankly, I know I want to have a monologue, but I’m not sure I want to have the dialogue,” he says, laughing. “But, I’ve learned you gotta have to have the dialogue to have the monologue just as you have to have the monologue to have the dialogue.”

“So, I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to sharing who I am with you. I’m looking forward to seeing if who I am translates. If what I want to share translates. If it tickles your funny bone. If it makes you think a second. If it makes your heart swell up a little bit,” he continues. “If it makes you take a quiet moment and go for a walk … Hopefully all of those things. Let’s have some fun with it though. Let’s keep the high eye not the low eye. High eye.”

The Dallas Buyers Club actor might be new to the social media platform, but he’s already getting the hang of it by posting Instagram stories like a pro. On Monday, he posted three videos in which he sings to his new followers. Once he’s done singing, he looks straight into the camera and then says, “Howdy.”

McConaughey already has some famous friends commenting and following his page. Reese Witherspoon shared her excitement over the platform’s newest member writing, “Woohoo!! Instagram just got so much BETTER 🌟.”

The University of Texas at Austin showed its alumnus some love in the comments as well, posting Texas Longhorn emojis on his video. Music manager Guy Oseary shared his birthday wishes with the actor writing, “Happy Birthday my brother. The Oseary’s are sending you all our love today and always.”

Extra host Billy Bush also got on the McConaughey Instagram train by writing, “This could get deep…I’m in.”