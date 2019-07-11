Making Us sweat! There are plenty of shirtless hunks to be found in Hollywood (we’re looking at you, Charles Melton!), but perhaps even more impressive than all those washboard abs and rock-hard pecs are the men who pull double duty as dads.

Celebrity fathers such as Matthew McConaughey, who has sons Levi and Livingston as well as daughter Vida with wife Camila Alves; and Hugh Jackman, who shares son Oscar and daughter Ava with wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, not only keep up their fit physiques — they do it all while parenting their kids.

McConaughey found a way to get his workout in while tending to his little ones: The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star told Ellen DeGeneres in January 2019 that his youngest son, Livingston, likes to challenge him. “He sometimes doesn’t like to use his words enough to get his point across. He gets a little of that from me,” the actor said. “I like to wrestle. We have a wrestling mat. When you come in the door that’s what we have out there, so if someone’s got really something that they want to contest and they don’t want to talk about it, let’s go up on the wrestling mat, gang.”

And if the dads should let up on their fitness routines, as some suggested Jason Momoa had when he bared a less sculpted look while vacationing with Lisa Bonet in Italy in July 2019, it’s no matter: Their children are their No. 1 priority.

After all, as Jackman told Us Weekly exclusively in 2012, becoming a father isn’t something anyone can ready themselves for. “Many of you are parents, you guys know you can’t prepare for that moment. Nothing can prepare you,” he said. “You can’t even explain how incredible it is and that avalanche of emotion that comes and how it opens up your heart, how it frustrates you, how it angers you, how everything is just all the sudden how alive you are as a parent.”

