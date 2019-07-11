



Not so fast! Fans are coming to Jason Momoa’s defense after the Aquaman star began taking heat over his physique earlier this month.

The Hawaii native, 39, bared his bronzed upper body while on vacation in Italy with wife Lisa Bonet and their two kids, Lola, 11, and Nakoa-Wolf, 10, on July 2, just three days after celebrating Bonet’s daughter Zoë Kravitz’s wedding to Karl Glusman in France.

While many fans admired the actor’s muscles, others were critical of his physique, writing comments on Instagram such as, “Dad bod,” “Looking a little soft,” “Omg what happened to the abs?” and “The abs are gone.”

Now, Twitter is retaliating, rallying behind the shredded star en masse to let Momoa know that he’s still a superhunk to them.

“If that’s a Dad bod, then I like Daddy,” one thirst-ridden woman tweeted, as another quipped, “[It’s] a ‘come to Mama’ bod.”

Other women posted similar sentiments, with one writing, “Dad bod? You’re right. Looking at pictures of Jason Momoa def makes me want to call him ‘daddy.’”

It wasn’t just the ladies lusting after Momoa: Men, too, took offense to the negative comments.

Wrote one fan, “How is this a dad bod? Dad’s wish they have this bod. Put some damn respect on Jason Momoa’s name.”

“If this is a ‘dad bod’ you people have never been to a public pool in the suburbs,” wrote another, adding, “He looks FOINE.”

Chimed musician Tommy Marz: “If I had Jason Momoa’s supposed dad bod – you would never see me with a shirt on. Anywhere.”

Many noted that if Momoa’s figure was the subject of scrutiny, they were suddenly less than confident about their own bodies.

“Jason Mamoa is getting body shamed on the internet today for this picture of him on vacation bc he’s “fat now” and has a ‘dad bod’ … and I’m officially never taking my shirt off ever again as long as I live. Not even in the shower,” one man wrote.

Several more tried to turn the subject into a laughing matter, with comments of, “If this is a bad bod then I’ve got a grandad bod that’s just eaten mr [sic] blobby,” and “If Jason Momoa has a dad bod I’m in deep s–t.”

Comedian Chris D’Elia argued that Momoa remains a total babe magnet, writing, “Lmao! Bro this guy would steal ALL of your girls. He would literally steal you too. He’d f–k you, man. He would make love to you and you’re straight. F–k off with that ‘dad bod’ s–t.”

Momoa, who is currently filming several projects, including 2020’s Dune, has not publicly commented on the internet’s debate.

The Game of Thrones alum, who was crowned Us Weekly’s Hottest Hunk in Hollywood in February, spoke to Esquire about his penchant for finding balance while staying fit, telling the magazine, “The hardest thing about all of it is keeping yourself in shape and doing your job. … People think it’s easy. For me, being really creative and physical at the same time is hard. I just don’t wanna be the muscle and the brawn.”

The Red Road alum also explained the importance of treating oneself for a job well done. “I’m an early riser, I work out really hard, I push myself, I get my job done, and at the end of the day, there’s a Guinness waiting for me,” he said. “I can’t stand chocolate. I don’t eat sweets, but there’s gonna be three Guinness at the end of the day, and it helps me get through. If you’re too disciplined, it can mess up your mind. You need to have that treat for yourself.”

