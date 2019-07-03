Venice was not prepared! Jason Momoa showed off his muscles in the Italian city on Tuesday, July 2, stripping off his shirt for a swim during a vacation with wife Lisa Bonet.

The Aquaman star, 39, and the Cosby Show alum 51, have been touring Europe since Bonet’s daughter Zoë Kravitz married Karl Glausman in their second wedding in Paris on Saturday, June 29. Momoa and Bonet were previously spotted snapping photos and stopping for treats at the Gelateria Paolin with daughter Lola, 11, and son Nokoa-Wolf, 10, on Monday, July 1.

The bride’s Big Little Lies costars Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern were also on hand to celebrate the wedding, as were Denzel Washington, Eddie Redmayne, Cara Delevingne, and Chris Pine and girlfriend Annabelle Wallis.

During the festivities, Momoa shared champagne with the father of the bride, rocker Lenny Kravitz, whom the Game of Thrones alum counts as a longtime friend. “My dad and my stepdad get along really well, and my dad loves and is close with my brother and sister,” Zoë told Ocean Drive in 2015. “It’s really beautiful.”

Lenny and Bonet split in 1993, and she started dating Momoa in 2005. The duo exchanged vows in secret in 2017, as Us Weekly revealed at the time.

Game of Thrones marked Momoa’s big break, but the Hawaii native had been working steadily before his 2011 debut as Khal Drogo on the HBO hit. His prior screen credits include the TV shows Baywatch Hawaii, North Shore and Stargate: Atlantis. And though he left GOT in its first season, his star continued to rise, especially with his splashy role as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe films.

Of course, that physique is his other claim to fame: Us Weekly readers voted Momoa the Hottest Hunk in Hollywood earlier this year. Scroll down for more photos of him baring his body in Venice.